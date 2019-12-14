Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home following the results of the general election. Photo: Reuters
Britain’s billionaires pop champagne corks after socialist opposition craters
- Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had consistently attacked the rich and pushed for higher taxes so that they contribute more to society
- His party’s resounding defeat on Thursday means his policies are now off the table, and the country’s ultra-wealthy can breath a sigh of relief
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is greeted by staff as he arrives back at Downing Street. Photo: EPA-EFE
UK election: jubilant Boris Johnson shatters expectations with thumping victory
- Boris Johnson’s decisive election victory puts the UK on course to leave the European Union next month
