Taylor Swift performs during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden on Friday. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

US singer Taylor Swift slams private equity for ‘buying up’ her music

  • In a speech at a Billboard Women in Music event, she called out the ‘potentially harmful force’ of private equity in the music industry
  • Swift took direct shots at the Soros family, Carlyle Group and the media-focused investment firm 23 Capital
Topic |   United States
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:12pm, 14 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Taylor Swift performs during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Taylor Swift, winner of the Artist of the Decade award, performs a medley at the American Music Awards on November 24 in Los Angeles. Photo: AP/Invision
Style /  Celebrity

American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Selena Gomez – who looked hottest on the red carpet?

Now the dust has settled on the American Music Awards 2019, take a look back at some of the coolest celebrities’ hottest looks

Topic |   Music
Leona Liu

Leona Liu  

Updated: 5:00pm, 29 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Taylor Swift, winner of the Artist of the Decade award, performs a medley at the American Music Awards on November 24 in Los Angeles. Photo: AP/Invision
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.