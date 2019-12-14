Taylor Swift performs during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden on Friday. Photo: Reuters
US singer Taylor Swift slams private equity for ‘buying up’ her music
- In a speech at a Billboard Women in Music event, she called out the ‘potentially harmful force’ of private equity in the music industry
- Swift took direct shots at the Soros family, Carlyle Group and the media-focused investment firm 23 Capital
United States
