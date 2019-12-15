Alex Bozarjian, a reporter for WSAV in Savannah, Georgia was covering the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run live on Saturday morning. Photo: TNS
World /  United States & Canada

Man who hit US news reporter’s backside on live TV arrested on sexual battery charge

  • The man is 43-year-old Thomas Callaway of Statesboro, Georgia, who went to Bozarjian’s TV station to offer an apology that aired Tuesday evening
Topic |   Crime
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 2:03am, 15 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Alex Bozarjian, a reporter for WSAV in Savannah, Georgia was covering the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run live on Saturday morning. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Shanghai University of Finance and Economics said it was investigating the claims. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

Shanghai university sacks professor over alleged sexual assault of student, as social media post goes viral

  • The post, including recordings and text messages, alleges that a female student was assaulted in professor’s car
  • Three companies say the academic has resigned as director since the claims were made on WeChat on Friday
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 9:56am, 10 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Shanghai University of Finance and Economics said it was investigating the claims. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.