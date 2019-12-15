Flowers, teddy bears, candles, balloons and a pair of angel wings left by mourners are seen at the Sandy Hook Elementary School sign. Photo: TNS
Church services and vigils mark seven years since 26 killed in Sandy Hook shooting

  • Many in the small community of Newtown are still struggling to cope with the magnitude of the tragedy
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 6:40am, 15 Dec, 2019

Nearly 35,000 gun deaths occurred in the US each year, on average, over the last decade. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
More US children die at home in mass shootings than at school, study says

  • Only 1 per cent of the nearly 350,000 US gun deaths over the past decade involved mass shootings, two-thirds of which took place entirely in homes
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:59pm, 21 Nov, 2019

