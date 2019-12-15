Autonomous vehicles have only been deployed in limited test projects in a few US cities. Photo: AFP
It’s almost 2020. Where are all the driverless cars?

  • Autonomous vehicles have only been deployed in limited test projects in a few US cities
Topic |   Autonomous driving
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:53am, 15 Dec, 2019

Tencent says the simulation shares technology it uses to build games. (Picture: Tencent)
Tech

Virtual reality teaches Tencent’s self-driving cars

Computer simulation allows autonomous vehicles to accumulate virtual miles at a far quicker pace than physical road tests

Topic |   Google
Abacus

Abacus  

Updated: 3:20pm, 29 Nov, 2019

Tencent says the simulation shares technology it uses to build games. (Picture: Tencent)
