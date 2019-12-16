A US Marine watches Afghan Commandos take part in a combat training exercise at Shorab Military Camp in Lashkar Gah in Helmand province. Photo: AFP
US poised to announce 4,000-troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in days, media claims
- Announcement set to come amid ongoing talks between the United States and the Taliban
Topic | Afghanistan
A US Marine watches Afghan Commandos take part in a combat training exercise at Shorab Military Camp in Lashkar Gah in Helmand province. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump holds up a tray of Thanksgiving dinner during a surprise visit to the troops at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan on Thursday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump makes surprise trip to Afghanistan on Thanksgiving, saying Taliban peace talks have resumed
- Insurgents want ceasefire, says US president, whose visit comes a week after prisoner swap between Washington and Kabul
- Trump met Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani and served turkey to US troops
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump holds up a tray of Thanksgiving dinner during a surprise visit to the troops at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan on Thursday. Photo: AP