A US Marine watches Afghan Commandos take part in a combat training exercise at Shorab Military Camp in Lashkar Gah in Helmand province. Photo: AFP
US poised to announce 4,000-troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in days, media claims

  • Announcement set to come amid ongoing talks between the United States and the Taliban
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:47am, 16 Dec, 2019

Donald Trump makes surprise trip to Afghanistan on Thanksgiving, saying Taliban peace talks have resumed

  • Insurgents want ceasefire, says US president, whose visit comes a week after prisoner swap between Washington and Kabul
  • Trump met Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani and served turkey to US troops
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:09pm, 29 Nov, 2019

