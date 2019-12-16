Ousted FBI director James Comey. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Ousted FBI director James Comey admits being ‘overconfident’ in approving Trump probe

  • Two-year study that showed no systemic bias against Trump in opening the investigation, but outlined ‘significant errors or omissions’ concerning FBI efforts
Topic |   Donald Trump
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:12am, 16 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ousted FBI director James Comey. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A hand written draft of a tweet for US President Donald Trump about the report of Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz is seen in front of the president. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Here are the Russia probe conspiracy theories debunked by the DOJ inspector general report

  • The investigation was not tainted by political bias and was adequately predicated, the report found
Topic |   Donald Trump
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 4:11pm, 10 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A hand written draft of a tweet for US President Donald Trump about the report of Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz is seen in front of the president. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.