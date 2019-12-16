The Hallmark Channel has pulled the ads for wedding-planning website Zola that featured same-sex couples. Photo: Zola via AP
World /  United States & Canada

Outcry from celebs and activists as Hallmark pulls same-sex couple advertisements

  • The Hallmark Channel pulled ads from the wedding planning website Zola that featured two brides kissing at the altar
Topic |   Social media
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:37am, 16 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Hallmark Channel has pulled the ads for wedding-planning website Zola that featured same-sex couples. Photo: Zola via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Edgar Ng and husband Henry Li were married in London in 2017. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Gay homeowner challenges Hong Kong inheritance law over fears husband may not get house if he dies

  • Edgar Ng Hon-lam applies for judicial review over marriage provisions in intestate and inheritance laws
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 11:00am, 29 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Edgar Ng and husband Henry Li were married in London in 2017. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.