The Hallmark Channel has pulled the ads for wedding-planning website Zola that featured same-sex couples. Photo: Zola via AP
Outcry from celebs and activists as Hallmark pulls same-sex couple advertisements
- The Hallmark Channel pulled ads from the wedding planning website Zola that featured two brides kissing at the altar
Topic | Social media
Edgar Ng and husband Henry Li were married in London in 2017. Photo: Handout
Gay homeowner challenges Hong Kong inheritance law over fears husband may not get house if he dies
- Edgar Ng Hon-lam applies for judicial review over marriage provisions in intestate and inheritance laws
Topic | Hong Kong courts
