US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference on Capitol Hill. Donald Trump suggested on Twitter that her teeth were falling out as she answered a reporter’s question. Photo: EPA
Nancy Pelosi’s teeth have caught Donald Trump’s attention
- The US president has frequently jeered at his political rivals, often resorting to jabs about people’s appearance
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference on Capitol Hill. Donald Trump suggested on Twitter that her teeth were falling out as she answered a reporter’s question. Photo: EPA