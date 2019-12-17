Federal agents in March 2015 prepare to raid an upscale apartment complex in Irvine, California, where authorities say a birth tourism business charged pregnant women US$50,000 for lodging, food and transport. Photo: AP
Chinese woman Dongyuan Li sentenced to 10 months over US birth tourism scheme
- Her company is said to have helped more than 500 Chinese women deliver babies in California so they would receive American citizenship
- Li expected to be released from custody because of time already served, but will now face deportation proceedings
Topic | Chinese overseas
