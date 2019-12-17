A Boeing worker walks in view of a 737 MAX aircraft in Renton, Washington, on Monday. Photo: AP
Boeing to halt 737 production in January, following two fatal crashes
- Decision follows news that US authorities will not approve plane’s return to service before 2020
- Manufacturer says it will not lay off any employees during production freeze
Topic | Boeing
Chinese airlines have largely stopped hiring foreign pilots for Boeing’s 737 MAX. Photo: Imaginechina
Chinese airlines drop foreign pilots in wake of Boeing 737 MAX tragedies
- Chinese carriers account for 20 per cent of global fleet of grounded plane
- Boeing still trying to fix a flight-control system implicated in two crashes
Topic | China Society
