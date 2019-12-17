Film producer Harvey Weinstein (centre) exits following a hearing in his sexual assault case at New York State Supreme Court on December 6. Photo: Reuters
Harvey Weinstein calls himself ‘forgotten man’ who pioneered women-led films, angering accusers
- Disgraced producer says he ‘made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker’, but work was ‘eviscerated’ after sex crime allegations
- 23 accusers, including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, hit back, calling him ‘sexual predator and unrepentant abuser who took everything and deserves nothing’
Looking frail as he shuffled into a pretrial hearing in Manhattan using a walking frame, he had his US$1 million cash bail raised to US$2 million in assets after prosecutors accused him of mishandling his ankle monitor. Photo: AP
Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein reaches tentative US$25 million settlement with accusers
- The cash will be shared among more than 30 actresses and former employees who have sued the 67-year-old producer
- The deal does not cover a criminal case against Weinstein, which is set to go to trial in January in New York
