Film producer Harvey Weinstein (centre) exits following a hearing in his sexual assault case at New York State Supreme Court on December 6. Photo: Reuters
Harvey Weinstein calls himself ‘forgotten man’ who pioneered women-led films, angering accusers

  • Disgraced producer says he ‘made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker’, but work was ‘eviscerated’ after sex crime allegations
  • 23 accusers, including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, hit back, calling him ‘sexual predator and unrepentant abuser who took everything and deserves nothing’
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:47am, 17 Dec, 2019

Looking frail as he shuffled into a pretrial hearing in Manhattan using a walking frame, he had his US$1 million cash bail raised to US$2 million in assets after prosecutors accused him of mishandling his ankle monitor. Photo: AP
Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein reaches tentative US$25 million settlement with accusers

  • The cash will be shared among more than 30 actresses and former employees who have sued the 67-year-old producer
  • The deal does not cover a criminal case against Weinstein, which is set to go to trial in January in New York
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 9:25pm, 12 Dec, 2019

