Christmas comes early for Mariah Carey: the pop star’s original holiday classic reaches the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 25 years after its release. Photo: YouTube
Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ tops US charts for first time, 25 years after release
- It the first time a Christmas track has claimed number one on the Hot 100 in six decades
Taylor Swift performs during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden on Friday. Photo: Reuters
US singer Taylor Swift slams private equity for ‘buying up’ her music
- In a speech at a Billboard Women in Music event, she called out the ‘potentially harmful force’ of private equity in the music industry
- Swift took direct shots at the Soros family, Carlyle Group and the media-focused investment firm 23 Capital
