Washington may be in chaos, but Teflon Trump is thriving. The latest poll from Quinnipiac showed him with 43 per cent job approval, his highest. Photo: EPA
Teflon Trump likes brawling. For him, impeachment is the Olympics

  • Donald Trump, a veteran of scandals, readies for impeachment fight with backing from Republican Party
  • Strong economic figures have meanwhile helped Trump to his highest approval ratings ever
Updated: 1:32pm, 17 Dec, 2019

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference on Capitol Hill. Donald Trump suggested on Twitter that her teeth were falling out as she answered a reporter’s question. Photo: EPA
Nancy Pelosi’s teeth have caught Donald Trump’s attention

  • The US president has frequently jeered at his political rivals, often resorting to jabs about people’s appearance
Updated: 11:28am, 16 Dec, 2019

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference on Capitol Hill. Donald Trump suggested on Twitter that her teeth were falling out as she answered a reporter’s question. Photo: EPA
