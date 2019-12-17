Washington may be in chaos, but Teflon Trump is thriving. The latest poll from Quinnipiac showed him with 43 per cent job approval, his highest. Photo: EPA
Teflon Trump likes brawling. For him, impeachment is the Olympics
- Donald Trump, a veteran of scandals, readies for impeachment fight with backing from Republican Party
- Strong economic figures have meanwhile helped Trump to his highest approval ratings ever
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Washington may be in chaos, but Teflon Trump is thriving. The latest poll from Quinnipiac showed him with 43 per cent job approval, his highest. Photo: EPA
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference on Capitol Hill. Donald Trump suggested on Twitter that her teeth were falling out as she answered a reporter’s question. Photo: EPA
Nancy Pelosi’s teeth have caught Donald Trump’s attention
- The US president has frequently jeered at his political rivals, often resorting to jabs about people’s appearance
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference on Capitol Hill. Donald Trump suggested on Twitter that her teeth were falling out as she answered a reporter’s question. Photo: EPA