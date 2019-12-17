Former Honolulu police officer Reginald Ramones, centre, pictured in September. Photo: AP
‘If you lick the urinal you won’t get arrested’: US officer to homeless man
- Hawaii policeman John Rabago laughed as he told his colleagues what he’d made the man do. But one of them reported it, and he now faces 10 years in jail
Topic | United States
A user shows the female urinal. Photo: KY Cheng
Out in 90 seconds: female urinals will halve peeing time for women, says Hong Kong Toilet Association
- The group says urinals, rather than new cubicles, are the answer to cutting the perennially long queues outside women’s washrooms
- However, it says there’s a lack of interest by designers to conduct a pilot test of the proposal
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
