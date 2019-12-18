Former US president Barack Obama speaks at the Obama Foundation Leaders Asia Pacific Programme in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. Photo: dpa
Barack Obama says women are ‘indisputably’ better leaders than men
- Former US president says many of world’s problems stem from ‘old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way’
- Obama ‘absolutely confident’ that planet run by women would see ‘significant improvement across the board on just about everything’
Topic | Barack Obama
Former US president Barack Obama speaks at the Obama Foundation Leaders Asia Pacific Programme in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. Photo: dpa
Michelle Obama’s Twitter post focused on encouraging 16-year-old Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg. Photo: Reuters
Michelle Obama stands up for Greta Thunberg after Donald Trump’s mocking tweet
- Former US first lady tells teen climate activist to ‘ignore the doubters’ and ‘don’t let anyone dim your light’
- Trump told Thunberg to ‘chill’ and work on anger management after she was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year
Topic | Donald Trump
Michelle Obama’s Twitter post focused on encouraging 16-year-old Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg. Photo: Reuters