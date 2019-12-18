US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a working lunch in Watford, England, on December 4. Photo: AP
On eve of impeachment vote, Donald Trump lashes out in fiery letter to Nancy Pelosi
- US president accuses opponents of declaring war on American democracy in ‘illegal, partisan, attempted coup’
- Republicans and Democrats clash as lawmakers meet to set rules for Wednesday’s impeachment debate
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a working lunch in Watford, England, on December 4. Photo: AP
Washington may be in chaos, but Teflon Trump is thriving. The latest poll from Quinnipiac showed him with 43 per cent job approval, his highest. Photo: EPA
Teflon Trump likes brawling. For him, impeachment is the Olympics
- Donald Trump, a veteran of scandals, readies for impeachment fight with backing from Republican Party
- Strong economic figures have meanwhile helped Trump to his highest approval ratings ever
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Washington may be in chaos, but Teflon Trump is thriving. The latest poll from Quinnipiac showed him with 43 per cent job approval, his highest. Photo: EPA