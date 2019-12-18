US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a working lunch in Watford, England, on December 4. Photo: AP
On eve of impeachment vote, Donald Trump lashes out in fiery letter to Nancy Pelosi

  • US president accuses opponents of declaring war on American democracy in ‘illegal, partisan, attempted coup’
  • Republicans and Democrats clash as lawmakers meet to set rules for Wednesday’s impeachment debate
Reuters

Updated: 4:54am, 18 Dec, 2019

Washington may be in chaos, but Teflon Trump is thriving. The latest poll from Quinnipiac showed him with 43 per cent job approval, his highest. Photo: EPA
Teflon Trump likes brawling. For him, impeachment is the Olympics

  • Donald Trump, a veteran of scandals, readies for impeachment fight with backing from Republican Party
  • Strong economic figures have meanwhile helped Trump to his highest approval ratings ever
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:36pm, 17 Dec, 2019

Washington may be in chaos, but Teflon Trump is thriving. The latest poll from Quinnipiac showed him with 43 per cent job approval, his highest. Photo: EPA
