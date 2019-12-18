Attendees walk past a display for 5G services from Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing in October. Photo: AP
Tech industry shudders as US weighs new limits on Huawei sales

  • Representatives for US chip makers, software firms and manufacturers furiously lobbying Commerce Department not to implement tougher rules
  • Officials are seeking to close what they consider loopholes that allow American companies to keep working with blacklisted Chinese telecoms giant
Bloomberg  

Updated: 6:12am, 18 Dec, 2019

A Huawei logo is seen on a mobile phone screen at a store in Vina del Mar, Chile, in July. Photo: Reuters
US weighing further restrictions on Huawei suppliers

  • Earlier blacklisting by Commerce Department failed to cut off flow of products to Chinese telecoms giant, as key foreign supply chains remain out of US reach
  • Proposed rule changes would allow regulation of sales of non-sensitive items made abroad with US-origin technology, software or components to Huawei
Reuters

Updated: 11:31pm, 30 Nov, 2019

A Huawei logo is seen on a mobile phone screen at a store in Vina del Mar, Chile, in July. Photo: Reuters
