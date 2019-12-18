In a short statement likely to please Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the US State Department said the administration’s position on the matter was unchanged. Photo: AFP
Trump placates Turkey: won’t use word ‘genocide’ to describe mass killing of 1.5 million Armenians
- Like previous administrations, President Donald Trump has avoided the term ‘genocide’ to describe the mass killings of Armenians a century ago
- More than a dozen countries have recognised the Armenian genocide, despite outcries from Turkey
Topic | Donald Trump
