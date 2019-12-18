In the employment category, around 75 per cent of the backlog is Indian, the result of a growing tide of Indian migration since the 1990s, fuelled by the tech boom. The rest are Chinese. Photo: Shutterstock
World /  United States & Canada

Indians face 50-year wait in US employment green card backlog

  • The wait is largely the result of an annual quota unchanged since 1990
  • A green card is the final step in the legal immigration process – before becoming a US citizen
Topic |   US immigration
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 2:10pm, 18 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

In the employment category, around 75 per cent of the backlog is Indian, the result of a growing tide of Indian migration since the 1990s, fuelled by the tech boom. The rest are Chinese. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
The building used as the fake University of Farmington campus created by the US Department of Homeland Security as part of a sting operation. Photo: TNS
World /  United States & Canada

How US immigration officials set up a fake university and arrested 250 with illegal visas

  • US Immigration and Customs Enforcement set up a fake university, with a website and logo, to get ‘first-hand evidence of fraud’
  • Students who wanted to stay in the US would provide authorities with evidence they had registered at the fake institution
Topic |   United States
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 8:29pm, 29 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The building used as the fake University of Farmington campus created by the US Department of Homeland Security as part of a sting operation. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.