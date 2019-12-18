US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Trump on trial: Senate Republicans plot swift acquittal
- Two articles of impeachment are certain to pass in the House, where Democrats hold a firm majority
- That will send the case to the Republican-controlled Senate, where a trial of Trump is expected to open in January, and his acquittal is equally expected
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a working lunch in Watford, England, on December 4. Photo: AP
Facing impeachment, Donald Trump lashes out in rambling, six-page letter to Nancy Pelosi
- US president accuses opponents of declaring war on American democracy in ‘illegal, partisan, attempted coup’
- Republicans and Democrats clash as lawmakers meet to set rules for Wednesday’s impeachment debate
