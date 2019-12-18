US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump asks Twitter followers to pray for him ahead of impeachment vote
- The US president implored that he ‘did nothing wrong’, amid charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress
- Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House of Representatives in a vote that will leave a defining mark on his tenure at the White House
US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a working lunch in Watford, England, on December 4. Photo: AP
Facing impeachment, Donald Trump lashes out in rambling, six-page letter to Nancy Pelosi
- US president accuses opponents of declaring war on American democracy in ‘illegal, partisan, attempted coup’
- Republicans and Democrats clash as lawmakers meet to set rules for Wednesday’s impeachment debate
