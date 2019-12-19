Speaker Nancy Pelosi joins in the Pledge of Allegiance as the US House of Representatives debates articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: House TV via AP
Trump ‘gave us no choice’ but to impeach, Nancy Pelosi says, as House moves towards historic vote

  • US House speaker calls president ‘ongoing threat’ to country’s security as she launches six-hour debate
  • Republicans signal as soon as day begins that they intend to try to stall proceedings
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Reuters

Updated: 2:53am, 19 Dec, 2019

US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump asks Twitter followers to pray for him ahead of impeachment vote

  • The US president implored that he ‘did nothing wrong’, amid charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress
  • Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House of Representatives in a vote that will leave a defining mark on his tenure at the White House
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
DPA

Updated: 11:35pm, 18 Dec, 2019

