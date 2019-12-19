Speaker Nancy Pelosi joins in the Pledge of Allegiance as the US House of Representatives debates articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: House TV via AP
Trump ‘gave us no choice’ but to impeach, Nancy Pelosi says, as House moves towards historic vote
- US House speaker calls president ‘ongoing threat’ to country’s security as she launches six-hour debate
- Republicans signal as soon as day begins that they intend to try to stall proceedings
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Speaker Nancy Pelosi joins in the Pledge of Allegiance as the US House of Representatives debates articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: House TV via AP
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump asks Twitter followers to pray for him ahead of impeachment vote
- The US president implored that he ‘did nothing wrong’, amid charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress
- Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House of Representatives in a vote that will leave a defining mark on his tenure at the White House
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP