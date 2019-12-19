MIT engineers have developed a way to store medical information under the skin, using a quantum dot dye that is delivered by a microneedle patch. The dye, which is invisible to the naked eye, can be read later using a specially adapted smartphone. Image: Second Bay Studios
MIT develops dye for storing medical records under the skin

  • Patterned dye invisible to the naked eye, but can be detected by a specially equipped smartphone, records a patient’s immunisation history
  • It has so far been tested only on cadavers and rats but its researchers hope to begin human testing in Africa in the next two years
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:19am, 19 Dec, 2019

Dr. To Wai-Pong examines luminescent materials developed by the Laboratory of Synthetic Chemistry at the University of Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP / Dickson Lee
US loses top spot to China in chemistry papers amid Washington’s increased scrutiny of foreign ties in basic research

  • Although China published 8 per cent of the world's scientific articles as of November this year, it accounted for 24.2 per cent of all retractions
Coco Feng

Updated: 9:55pm, 13 Dec, 2019

