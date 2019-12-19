Voting as it took place in the House of Representatives. Photo: AP
‘Assault on America’: Trump rages as House impeaches him
- Trump sends out tweets reflecting his frustration, anger and predictions of revenge in the 2020 election
- House vote sets up trial in the Senate, where Trump’s Republicans hold a 53-47 seat edge, making his removal from office unlikely
Topic | Donald Trump
Voting as it took place in the House of Representatives. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump gestures to the audience during a rally in Tupelo, Mississippi, in November. Photo: AP
‘Trump to Jesus’: opposing impeachment, Republicans cite crucifixion ahead of historic vote
- ‘Pontius Pilate’ trends on Twitter as Georgia lawmaker Barry Loudermilk says Jesus received fairer trial than US president
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
US President Donald Trump gestures to the audience during a rally in Tupelo, Mississippi, in November. Photo: AP