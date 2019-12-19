Nancy Pelosi’s role leading Donald Trump’s impeachment will dramatically shape her legacy. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Nancy Pelosi emerges as Donald Trump’s most powerful political adversary

  • Nancy Pelosi’s role leading Donald Trump’s impeachment will dramatically shape her legacy after more than 30 years in Congress
  • She has declared the US president an ‘ongoing threat to our national security’
Topic |   US Politics
The Washington Post

The Washington Post

Updated: 11:04am, 19 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Nancy Pelosi’s role leading Donald Trump’s impeachment will dramatically shape her legacy. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.