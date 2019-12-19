The CST-100 Starliner will launch from Cape Canaveral on an Atlas V rocket built by the United Launch Alliance, and will reach the ISS 25 hours later. Photo: AFP
Countdown: Boeing Starliner space crew capsule to make ISS mission debut
- Boeing to launch its Starliner spacecraft for the first time to the International Space Station
- Sole passenger will be a mannequin outfitted with hundreds of sensors to gauge the stresses of the weeklong flight
Topic | Space
