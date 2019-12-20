The Van Andel Research Institute is the research division of the Van Andel Institute in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Photo: John Eisenschenk, CC2.0
United States & Canada

Van Andel Research Institute to pay US$5.5 million for not disclosing Chinese grants

  • Case is part of broader crackdown on unreported foreign funding to US-based academics and researchers
  • Institute acted with ‘deliberate ignorance or reckless disregard’ by applying for government grants without acknowledging receipt of funds from China
Topic |   US-China relations
Associated Press

Updated: 3:48am, 20 Dec, 2019

