Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media in Ottawa in March. Photo: AFP
Trudeau to Trump: Don’t sign US-China trade deal until Canadians released
- PM wants Washington to use ongoing talks as leverage to secure freedom of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who have been held for more than a year
- Detention of Canadians appears to be attempt to pressure Ottawa to release Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Vancouver at request of US
Topic | Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media in Ottawa in March. Photo: AFP