Senator Elizabeth Warren and former US vice-president Joe Biden. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump’s impeachment centre stage in Democratic primary debate as front runners slam president
- The debate later took a more aggressive tone with a series of heated clashes between candidates, most notably Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg
- The final prime-time debate of 2019 featured just seven of the 15 Democrats still in the contest six weeks before the first nomination ballots are cast
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
