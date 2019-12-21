The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, topped by a Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, lifts off in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Friday. Photo: AFP
Boeing Starliner fails to reach International Space Station after going off course on debut test flight
- After burning too much fuel due to error, unmanned capsule expected to return to Earth for parachute landing early on Sunday
- Mishap jeopardises Nasa plans to ferry astronauts to International Space Station, as part of programme to end US reliance on Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft
