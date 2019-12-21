Nicole Marie Poole Franklin was charged with attempted murder. Photo: Polk County Jail via AP
US woman thought schoolgirl was Mexican. So she ran her over with her SUV
- Nicole Marie Poole Franklin charged with attempted murder after admitting she drove onto pavement, hit teenager, then fled the scene
- Victim Natalia Miranda, 14, suffered concussion and severe bruising and was hospitalised for two days
Topic | Racism
