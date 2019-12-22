The Boeing Starliner crew capsule lifts off on an orbital flight test to the International Space Station from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force station. Photo: AP Photo
Nasa says Boeing Starliner astronaut capsule is ‘healthy’ despite failed mission, to land in New Mexico
- The capsule successfully launched from Florida on Friday, but an error prevented it from docking with the International Space Station
