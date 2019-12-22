Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren likes to energise her supporters with Dolly Parton’s popular country tune 9 to 5 before striding onto a stage. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

An old Dolly Parton hit and other songs used to rally people against Trump

  • Democrat candidates craft their image with carefully chosen music and well-choreographed rallies
  • Trump favours popular and patriotic music for his raucous rallies
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:07pm, 22 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren likes to energise her supporters with Dolly Parton’s popular country tune 9 to 5 before striding onto a stage. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE