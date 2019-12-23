Stephen Miller was an architect of the presidential decree barring nationals of several Muslim-majority countries from entering the US. Photo: EPA
US lawmakers want Trump aide Stephen Miller fired over white nationalism emails
- In hundreds of emails to far-right Breitbart website, Miller shares links and asserts a causal connection between immigrants and violence
- Miller was an architect of the presidential decree barring nationals of several Muslim-majority countries from entering the US
Topic | Donald Trump
Stephen Miller was an architect of the presidential decree barring nationals of several Muslim-majority countries from entering the US. Photo: EPA