Yu Pingan was accused of conspiring with other Chinese individuals to use malware to hack into the computer networks of companies in the US. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese man behind US hacks back to teaching computing in Shanghai
- Yu Pingan, who spent 18 months in a San Diego detention centre, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit computer hacking
- The 39-year-old is now teaching computer courses at Shanghai Commercial School, a state-run vocational technical high school
