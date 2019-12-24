Yu Pingan was accused of conspiring with other Chinese individuals to use malware to hack into the computer networks of companies in the US. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese man behind US hacks back to teaching computing in Shanghai

  • Yu Pingan, who spent 18 months in a San Diego detention centre, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit computer hacking
  • The 39-year-old is now teaching computer courses at Shanghai Commercial School, a state-run vocational technical high school
Updated: 10:51pm, 24 Dec, 2019

