US President Donald Trump looks towards members of the media as he speaks during a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the military at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Christmas gifts: Trump jokes about getting ‘beautiful vase’ from North Korea, is ‘still working’ on present for Melania
- US president brushes off concerns over potential missile launch by Pyongyang
- Chinese foreign minister calls on US and North Korea to take ‘concrete steps’ as soon as possible to implement agreements reached at Singapore summit
