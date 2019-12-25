Joshua Lee Hunsucker refused to allow an autopsy before his wife’s cremation. Photo: Gaston County Sheriff's Office via TNS
US man used eye drops to kill wife for US$250,000 insurance payout, police say

  • Paramedic Joshua Lee Hunsucker has been charged with first-degree murder of his spouse, Stacy Robinson Hunsucker
  • Victim’s blood was found to contain 30 to 40 times therapeutic level of tetrahydrozoline, which can cause heart failure when ingested in large quantities
Topic |   Crime
Tribune News Service

Updated: 5:29am, 25 Dec, 2019

