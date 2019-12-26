Riley Howell (right) in a September 2017 photo. Photo: Matthew Westmoreland via AP
Star Wars fan Riley Howell, who died saving classmates from school shooter, honoured as Jedi
- New ‘Rise of Skywalker’ book credits Jedi master ‘Ri-Lee Howell’ with collecting ‘many of the earliest accounts of exploration and codifications of The Force’
- Howell, a huge fan of the franchise, died in April when a gunman opened fire on the University of North Carolina at Charlotte campus
