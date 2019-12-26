American songwriter Allee Willis arrives for the Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards in New York in June 2018. Photo: Reuters
‘Friends’ theme songwriter Allee Willis dies aged 72
- Willis, who penned ‘I’ll Be There for You’, was also behind the Earth, Wind and Fire hits ‘September’ and ‘Boogie Wonderland’
- She did not know how to play music but learned to write songs by listening to rhythms coming through the walls of Motown studios in Detroit, where she grew up
