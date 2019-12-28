US Navy Seal Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher. Photo: Facebook
Navy Seal Edward Gallagher, who was pardoned by Trump, called ‘freaking evil’ by fellow Iraq veterans
- Ex-unit members testify to war crimes investigators in video footage released by The New York Times, accusing him of shooting at 12-year-old
- US president had repeatedly intervened in case, insisting Gallagher’s elite Seal status be restored after he was convicted of posing with Isis militant’s corpse
