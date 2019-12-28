Amazon.com and its Ring home security camera unit have been sued. Photo: Amazon via TNS
Amazon’s Ring cameras are vulnerable to hackers, lawsuit in US claims
- US man says an unknown hacker accessed his Ring camera while his children were playing basketball and encouraged them to move closer to the camera
- The complaint follows several reported incidents of hackers accessing homes through Ring cameras
Topic | Amazon
Amazon.com and its Ring home security camera unit have been sued. Photo: Amazon via TNS