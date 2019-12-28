The arrest comes a year after another Chinese national was arrested taking photos at the same base. Photo: US Navy
Chinese man Liao Lyuyou charged with photographing US Navy base in Florida
- Witnesses saw him walk around fence and enter military facility from rocks along the water
- Liao claimed he was snapping pictures of sunrise, but images of restricted area were found on phone
Topic | Chinese overseas
