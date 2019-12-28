The arrest comes a year after another Chinese national was arrested taking photos at the same base. Photo: US Navy
World /  United States & Canada

Chinese man Liao Lyuyou charged with photographing US Navy base in Florida

  • Witnesses saw him walk around fence and enter military facility from rocks along the water
  • Liao claimed he was snapping pictures of sunrise, but images of restricted area were found on phone
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service

Updated: 7:00am, 28 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The arrest comes a year after another Chinese national was arrested taking photos at the same base. Photo: US Navy
READ FULL ARTICLE