A coastguard search and rescue team looks over Na Pali Coast State Wilderness Park for the missing helicopter on Friday. Photo: Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP
Wreckage of Hawaii tour helicopter found, as rescuers hunt for survivors
- Aircraft had been carrying seven people to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in the area
- Search complicated by steep terrain, low visibility, choppy seas and rain
Topic | Plane crashes and aviation accidents
A coastguard search and rescue team looks over Na Pali Coast State Wilderness Park for the missing helicopter on Friday. Photo: Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP