The resolution will create a committee for a ‘comprehensive international convention on countering the use of information and communications technologies for criminal purposes’. Photo: Shutterstock
UN approves Russian-sponsored, China-backed bid on new cybercrime convention

  • The resolution was approved on Friday by the general assembly by a vote of 79-60, with 33 abstentions
  • The US, European powers and rights groups fear that the resolution would legitimise crackdowns on expression
Updated: 3:02pm, 28 Dec, 2019

