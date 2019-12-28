The resolution will create a committee for a ‘comprehensive international convention on countering the use of information and communications technologies for criminal purposes’. Photo: Shutterstock
UN approves Russian-sponsored, China-backed bid on new cybercrime convention
- The resolution was approved on Friday by the general assembly by a vote of 79-60, with 33 abstentions
- The US, European powers and rights groups fear that the resolution would legitimise crackdowns on expression
Topic | United Nations
