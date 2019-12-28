Shoppers exit with their hands up after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, in August 2019. Photo: Reuters
Number of US mass killings hits new high in 2019, with 211 dying in mostly shooting incidents
- A database shows there were 41 mass killings in the US this year, of which 33 were mass shootings such as in El Paso, Odessa and Dayton
- A criminologist says murders are going down, but mass shootings are up, and seem to be a by-product of an ‘angry and frustrated time’
Topic | United States
Shoppers exit with their hands up after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, in August 2019. Photo: Reuters