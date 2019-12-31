A Tesla Model 3 vehicle set to be delivered to a company employee moves off an assembly line during a ceremony at the company's Gigafactory in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Delivery day for Tesla’s multibillion-dollar China move, as Shanghai factory employees take first cars home
- The electric-car maker handed over the first 15 Model 3 sedans assembled at its new plant to company employees
- After what CEO Elon Musk described as a period of ‘production hell’, the carmaker’s stock has been on a tear, up 62 per cent since reporting a surprise profit in October
