Police, state troopers and civilian volunteers stood guard at a Hasidic synagogue in Brooklyn on Monday as Orthodox Jews marked the end of Hanukkah under heightened security. Photo: AFP
New York Jews scared, defiant as mayor decries anti-Semitism ‘crisis’ across the US

  • Worshippers expressed a mixture of fear and defiance, rushing into the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters in Crown Heights two days after a stabbing spree at a rabbi’s house wounded five people
  • Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was increasing police presence in Jewish communities of New York, as well as adding security cameras and multi-ethnic community safety patrols
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:34am, 31 Dec, 2019

