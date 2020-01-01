Syd Mead was known for his artistic re-imaginings of Los Angeles cityscapes, as seen in his famous dystopian set design for 1982’s ‘Blade Runner’. Photo: Warner Bros
Syd Mead, futurist artist behind ‘Blade Runner’, dies at 86
- Syd Mead’s concept art for a dystopian future Los Angeles in Ridley Scott’s 1982 neo-noir classic won widespread acclaim
- He also worked on films including ‘Aliens’, ‘Tron’ and ‘Star Trek: The Motion Picture’
