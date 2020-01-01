Kevin Spacey was hit with an onslaught of sexual assault allegations in 2017 in the wake of those levelled against then-movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. File photo: TNS
Lawsuit accusing Kevin Spacey of groping dismissed after accuser died
- Dismissal comes a week after Kevin Spacey posted video online and another accuser committed suicide
